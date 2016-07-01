The NBA Teams Up With Under Armour To Launch Its First-Ever Fitness App

As fitness apps go, there are thousands to choose from. Track this, rate that, eat this, count that. But only a handful come with a global brand’s seal of approval. Now, two of the planet’s biggest sports brands are teaming up on a single app.

Under Armour and the National Basketball Association have announced the launch of the league’s first-ever fitness app. The NBA Fit App is an extension of the league’s overall health and wellness program, powered by UA Record from Under Armour Connected Fitness. Basically it combines the UA platform with the NBA’s resources like training videos and tips from NBA and WNBA players, as well as strength and conditioning coaches, all in one place.

“NBA Fit is our year-round health and wellness platform that encourages fans to do three things: be active, eat healthy, and play together. We’re always looking for new ways we can do that through our programs, events, and products, and this was the next step in that evolution,” says the NBA’s senior vice-president of social responsibility Todd Jacobson. “To use the strength of our technology and social media presence to work with a partner that has created this incredible ecosystem of connected fitness, it was the next step to create an interactive and social way to get people more active.”

The app will also offer fun fitness challenges for fans, starting with the NBA Finals 2016 Challenge, which encourages people to log a basketball workout every day between now and the end of the Finals on June 19. As part of each 30-minute session, fans will attempt to match or exceed the record for three-point shots made in a single NBA Finals game (16)–coincidentally held by Under Armour spokesperson and reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry–and at the end of the challenge, a randomly selected winner will get two tickets to the 2016 NBA Draft.

Under Armour’s vice-president of global marketing, Peter Murray, says the brand’s connected fitness platform is perfect vehicle to deliver the NBA Fit app to fans around the world. “It’s the only fitness app to feature training videos and tips from the NBA stars, along with strength and conditioning coaches,” says Murray. “Under Armour will also provide fitness-, health-, and activity-related proprietary content, including content featuring Steph Curry.”

Over the past two years, Under Armour has invested about $1 billion acquiring activity- and diet-tracking mobile app companies, building what it calls the world’s largest digital health and fitness community of more than 170 million members across UA Record, MapMyFitness, Endomondo, and MyFitnessPal. Murray says this type of sport and brand specific partnership could provide a blueprint for others.

“We believe it translates to other sports, and it’s an opportunity for leagues and clubs to engage fans in a meaningful way through participation and challenges,” says Murray.