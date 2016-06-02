4 Ways Rapid Job Hopping Can (Still) Hurt Your Career

You’re sitting at your desk at 10:30 a.m. on a Wednesday when you get a LinkedIn message from someone you don’t know. It turns out to be a recruiter who has a great job opportunity for you, and the salary is $10,000 more than you’re making now.

You aren’t looking for a new job since you’ve been in your current one for less than a year–but the temptation is too great. You say yes, arrange for an interview, and the next thing you know, you have a new job offer and a big bump in pay. Do you take it?

The latest advice would seem to say yes. By some accounts, changing jobs every three years is the new normal, and recruiters and hiring managers are no longer looking askance at candidates who change jobs frequently.

But there are still some ways that rapid job hopping can do serious harm to your career if you aren’t careful, even in an age of ever-shortening employee tenures. Here are four of them.

When you don’t learn the nuts and bolts of your job early on, those gaps in your competencies don’t just fill themselves.

I recently hired a job hopper–against my better judgment, but her background was a good match for the job. She had about six years of experience and seemed like a good choice. But as she settled in, I started to notice that her skill set was deficient. Skills that should’ve been polished after six years of work weren’t where they needed to be.

And then I realized why. Job hopping had limited her growth. My new hire had changed jobs several times during her six years in the workforce. And when you do that, you put your focus on job opportunities instead of your job.

The time you spend on LinkedIn, Indeed, and Monster looking at job opportunities, emailing resumes and cover letters, talking to recruiters, and going on interviews–and then, later, acclimating yourself to a new role and employer–all take away from learning your craft. That takes time, patience, and staying in one place, especially in the early years of your career.