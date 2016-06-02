How Much You Make Impacts How Much You Support Diversity

CareerLabs, a big data-driven job-search engine, just published a that suggests the two are tied. It reveals that female professionals who made in excess of $75,000 were 70% more likely to answer, “No,” “I don’t know,” or “About the same” in response to the question, “Do you find companies that promote diversity and inclusion to be more appealing to work for?” Women who took home less than $25,000 were 70% more likely to say “yes” to the same question. The study also revealed findings about women on corporate boards and both genders’ sentiments toward promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

CareerLabs analyzed data from Securities and Exchange Commission Form-10K disclosures from 2014-2015, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and a commissioned survey of 598 Americans between the ages of 18 to 64 conducted during March 2016.

The study took a deeper dive into the deficit of women on executive boards, particularly among the Fortune 50. We know that plenty of research points to the advantage of having gender equity on boards.

Recent findings from institutional investment analysts at MSCI ESG Research show that global companies with strong female leadership (that is, if the company’s board has three or more women or if its percentage of women on the board is above its country’s average) generated a Return on Equity of 10.1% per year versus 7.4% for those without. Yet women only hold 19.2% of S&P 500 board seats in the United States, according to Catalyst.

The CareerLabs findings reveal that there is an age gap, too. While 22% percent of Fortune 50 corporate directorships are held by women, they start later and end earlier than those of their male counterparts. CareerLabs analysis found that men begin serving on these corporate boards in their late twenties, but women don’t start until they are 10 years older. The men will often serve until they are in their 90s, while the women step down at about 80 years of age. This is interesting considering that women, on average, live and work longer than men.

The CareerLabs’ analysis also found that self-reported work-life balance increases by 10% to 18% at companies that have two or more women serving on the board. Van Horne says that more research is required to determine the causality, but it just makes a stronger case for inclusion.