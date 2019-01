The Warcraft universe is, at turns, verdantly lush, opulently extravagant, or grittily barren.

To ground the movie as deeply in reality as possible, director Duncan Jones and his crew relied on a mix of using expansive physical sets and then adding digital layers and extensions. In these exclusive featurettes, Warcraft’s Emmy Award-winning production designer Gavin Bocquet walks us through some of Warcraft’s most intricate locations.