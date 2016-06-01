MailChimp Brings Data-Driven Product Recommendations To Small Online Stores

Automated product recommendations are a signature feature of big-name e-commerce companies like Amazon and Netflix, but they can be hard to implement for smaller online vendors, says John Foreman, chief data scientist at MailChimp.

That’s why the email marketing service is launching a feature to let its customers—many of them online merchants with fewer than 10 employees—incorporate statistically generated recommendations into the emails they send out without having to build any technology on their own.

“It’s become almost synonymous with Amazon,” Foreman says. “We just started wondering, can we do the same thing for small businesses?”

Over the course of about a year, MailChimp has been developing and testing the feature, which will pull purchase history data from popular online store platforms like Magento, BigCommerce, and Shopify and use that information to generate product recommendations that users can automatically drop into their marketing emails. (Of MailChimp’s roughly 10 million customers, about 30% use the service to help sell goods online, the company says.)

Product recommendations are just another drag-and-drop module for MailChimp users

In tests MailChimp has run, the tool’s customized recommendations have beat out handcrafted links to featured products, Foreman says.

“We sent them out side by side to thousands and thousands of people, and we just tracked clicks and purchases and sure enough, the product recommendation emails made more money,” he says. “Right there, that was sort of the green light for us. We should build this: It makes people money.”

The new feature, which Foreman says will be added to all paid MailChimp accounts as of next week, isn’t the only way to generate product recommendations: Amazon includes a Machine Learning engine as part of its Amazon Web Services cloud software suite, and other vendors offer their own data-science-as-a-service cloud options.