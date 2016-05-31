Director Luc Besson Is Using Instagram As A Production Diary

WHO: The Fifth Element director Luc Besson.

WHY WE CARE: If you were able to look past its unaccountably dumb premise—woman is able to access 100% of her brain, rather than the 10% average of myth—the 2014 film, Lucy was quite fun. Besson is a gifted director of sci-fi action romps, with a flair for the oddly compelling visual. Happily, his next film has a more intriguing plotline, and the director is documenting apparently every step of filming on his Instagram account. In the film, Dane DeHaan and Cara Delivingne play intergalactic law enforcers tasked with looking after human territories, specifically in the bustling multi-species metropolis of Alpha. Clive Owen plays their boss! It may be too early to tell, but judging from set pics packed with sleek machinery and videos featuring cool camera moves, the wait until next summer will be worth the wait.