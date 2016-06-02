8 Productivity Habits Of The Most Successful Freelancers

Working for yourself offers a number of advantages when it comes to productivity. You have a great deal more control over how you spend your time. You may still have to attend meetings, but certainly not as many as you had when you were working for someone else. And you have more freedom to structure your workday.

But within that freedom also lies a number of pitfalls, says Maura Thomas, founder of time management website RegainYourTime.com and author of the forthcoming Personal Productivity Secrets. Freelancers, soloists, and self-employed business leaders can find themselves adrift without the structure of an office setting, especially early in the game. To reclaim your time and up your productivity, follow these eight tips.

Some people thrive in a structured environment with definite start and end times to the workday, while others prefer more flexibility to plan their work on their own terms, says leadership and productivity expert Kevin Kruse, author of 15 Secrets Successful People Know About Time Management.

Think of your tasks in categories called the “three Cs,” he says: creative, collaborative, and connecting. Schedule your creative work—when you’re thinking, making decisions, writing, and planning—when you’re mentally strongest. For many, that’s early in the day, he says. Block out times for collaborative work, such as meetings, phone calls, and other work tasks where you need to interact with others. Then, plan your connect time, when you recharge with family and friends.

Kruse says that to-do lists allow tasks to pile up and contribute to overscheduling. Instead, he advocates entering tasks directly into your calendar. That way, you’ve assigned a time block and a deadline to them immediately. Your to-do list is embedded into every minute of your day, he says.

“Many freelancers underestimate the amount of time it takes them to do things, and then they’re surprised when they fall behind.”

Of course, before you can effectively schedule your tasks, you need to have a good understanding of how long it takes to do things. Freelance editor and writer Jennifer Lawler, author of Dojo Wisdom for Writers: 100 Simple Ways to Become a More Inspired, Successful, and Fearless Writer, suggests tracking your time over the course of two or three weeks to make sure you have a good understanding of how long things take. “Many freelancers underestimate the amount of time it takes them to do things, and then they’re surprised when they fall behind,” she says.

You may not need a private office, but it’s important to have a dedicated workspace where you have the materials, information, and resources handy, Kruse says. Setting up the tools you need to work and tracking down files and information takes time away from actually doing the work and being more productive, he says.