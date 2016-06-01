3 Things To Consider Before Hiring Someone Smarter Than You

You want smart people working for you–that much is a given. But as a manager or business leader, team dynamics also take shape (or don’t) on your watch. Sometimes hiring the smartest person in the room isn’t always the best idea–not because you need to protect your ego, but because it takes more than one person’s outsize intelligence to succeed.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when you’re considering bringing someone on that you consider more intelligent than you.

Not all candidates are cut out for mentorship, no matter how smart.

When you’re looking to fill a role, you need to envision how a new hire with fit into your team, not just the technical knowledge they’ll add. Based on what you know about your existing employees, is the new addition poised to act as someone’s mentor? Or will they simply work with you directly?

Consider your own needs, too. If you’re venturing out and building your own business, bringing in a business partner who can act as a mentor of sorts can be a great resource to have. In that case, you’ll probably want somebody who’s both intellectually capable and experienced. If you’re the manager of a team, you’ll likewise want someone who isn’t just smart but also brings out the best in you and the rest of your staff. Not all candidates are cut out for mentorship, no matter how smart.

“In today’s business environment, culture is crucial to the success of your business,” says Ema Ostarcevic, CEO of SEARCH Group Partners, a premier recruiting firm. “It is important to employ independent thinking and success-driven individuals who do not compromise company culture. There is value in employees who can work hard and be considerate partners in the workplace.”

It’s far from true that all highly intelligent people are egotistical, but intelligence can arguably make personality a more important factor in your decision than it might otherwise be. Figure out the type of role your prospective hire will have to play, and if a high degree of mentorship will be involved, make sure you’ve found a personality match, not just a smart worker.

There are only so many hats you can wear before you need to bring on additional help. If you need a talented developer to build your website, then absolutely hire someone who’s an expert in that. But as a manager or hiring director, as Lisa Froelings counsels on the Huffington Post, it’s important to have some firsthand grasp of what goes into (in this case) developing a website. If you don’t understand a developer’s job and just hire the smartest developer you can find, you’re more likely to give instructions that reveal your technical ignorance. Over time, your smart new developer may lose respect for you and doubt your abilities as a manager.