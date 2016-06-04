The Simple Yet Overlooked Key To Great Communication

I heard those words from a colleague at a meeting of a professional group I belong to and sighed with disappointment. I can’t imagine carrying the weight of inauthenticity around with me my whole career.

Then again, my expertise is communication–so it may be that I’m better acquainted with the simple value of being yourself than others are. And not just in general: Authenticity is a crucial skill for communicating effectively. That’s one of the primary–if often overlooked–reasons why it’s so often discussed as a leadership quality.

Unfortunately, many leaders I meet feel the way my colleague does, worried that they too must wear a mask in order to be effective. That isn’t true. If you can communicate powerfully–which is to say, authentically–you can lead powerfully. Here are the four top reasons why.

If you value being straightforward and authentic, it’s not enough to just say you do—you need to show it.

One of the most obvious reasons you should be yourself is to set an example for the rest of your team. If you value being straightforward and authentic, it’s not enough to just say you do–you need to show it. If you communicate candor in your own personal way, you’ll provide the model your organization needs to follow. Your team will get their values from you, not your mission statement on the wall.

When I want my clients to be authentic, I ask them to tell me a story about a moment that was especially memorable for them. One recently recounted how a few years ago she was training to run the New York City marathon, at age 50, when Hurricane Sandy hit. The race was cancelled, and she had to train for another year before she could realize her goal. But she was determined, and she was exhilarated when she crossed the finish line. When she told me that story, she was fully in the moment and more authentic than I’d ever seen her.

So instead of grand, generic platitudes about the importance of goals, tell your team a real story from your own life–involving a goal you actually worked toward–that reveals who you are. That’s the type of candor you want to spread throughout your organization.