  • dynamic dialogues

Dynamic Dialogues With Majora Carter, Cofounder And Ceo Of Startup Box

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur talks with Majora Carter, Startup Box cofounder and CEO, in her hometown of New York’s South Bronx. Today’s topics: Creating a business model for people in urban communities to participate in the tech economy and being the person who creates your own path.

