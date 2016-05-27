advertisement
  • dynamic dialogues

Dynamic Dialogues With Debbie Sterling, Founder And CEO Of Goldieblox

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur meets up with Debbie Sterling, founder and CEO of GoldieBlox. Today’s topics: Launching an original toy brand through crowdfunding, pushing the envelope to inspire young girls, and exploring the difference between an inventor and an entrepreneur.

