Here’s The “Jaunt VR Shake” We Created During FC/LA

Wearing a gorilla suit, having attendees dress like the Pink Ladies from Grease, and visiting a company whose CTO got dressed up as a pirate was certainly not part of the official agenda for day one of Fast Company’s creativity counter-conference in Los Angeles last week . And yet that’s exactly what ended up happening during our site visit to Jaunt VR studios in Santa Monica.

It came about as part of a proof of concept: Jaunt wanted to show just how easy it’s becoming to produce VR experiences by filming a segment, and editing and rendering it overnight for distribution the next day.

Jaunt is among the leaders in the burgeoning field of VR production. With $100 million funding from Disney, CAA’s Evolution Media Capital, and China Media Capital, Jaunt designed a 360-degree camera, the Jaunt One, which syncs across 24 stereoscopic 3-D cameras and sound-field microphones. Jaunt has created software tools to manage and render the footage in the cloud as well. And they have in-house creatives who advise filmmakers, including The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman, on how best to produce their own VR films.

A good example of Jaunt’s end-to-end capabilities can be found in a piece for North Face titled Nepal. Best viewed using high-end VR goggles, Nepal takes the viewer on a trip to Nepal and up into the Himalayas that includes drone footage. There are some breathtaking moments at high altitude.

Jaunt more recently created a six-part series of Paul McCartney concert videos directed by Tony Kaye (American History X).

For our group, scaling a few office chairs was adventure enough. Listen closely and you might hear a couple of wineglasses breaking.

The result is a VR first, albeit a goofy one: the Harlem Shake in every direction you can see. A bit dated for 2016, but a lot of fun nonetheless.