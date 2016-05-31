Here’s The “Jaunt VR Shake” We Created During FC/LA

Wearing a gorilla suit, having attendees dress like the Pink Ladies from Grease, and visiting a company whose CTO got dressed up as a pirate was certainly not part of the official agenda for day one of Fast Company’s creativity counter-conference in Los Angeles last week. And yet that’s exactly what ended up happening during our site visit to Jaunt VR studios in Santa Monica.
It came about as part of a proof of concept: Jaunt wanted to show just how easy it’s becoming to produce VR experiences by filming a segment, and editing and rendering it overnight for distribution the next day.
Jaunt is among the leaders in the burgeoning field of VR production. With $100 million funding from Disney, CAA’s Evolution Media Capital, and China Media Capital, Jaunt designed a 360-degree camera, the Jaunt One, which syncs across 24 stereoscopic 3-D cameras and sound-field microphones. Jaunt has created software tools to manage and render the footage in the cloud as well. And they have in-house creatives who advise filmmakers, including The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman, on how best to produce their own VR films.
A good example of Jaunt’s end-to-end capabilities can be found in a piece for North Face titled Nepal. Best viewed using high-end VR goggles, Nepal takes the viewer on a trip to Nepal and up into the Himalayas that includes drone footage. There are some breathtaking moments at high altitude.
Jaunt more recently created a six-part series of Paul McCartney concert videos directed by Tony Kaye (American History X).
For our group, scaling a few office chairs was adventure enough. Listen closely and you might hear a couple of wineglasses breaking.
The result is a VR first, albeit a goofy one: the Harlem Shake in every direction you can see. A bit dated for 2016, but a lot of fun nonetheless.
It was filmed last Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. A link to the finished VR was sent to the attendees first thing the next morning, showing that, with the right tools and talent, creating virtual experiences need not be an overly time-consuming or expensive undertaking.
Plus, you might get to dress up in a gorilla suit.