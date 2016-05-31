This Is The Secret To Keeping Secrets

Ever have someone share a piece of information in confidence and ask you not to tell it to anyone else–then you spilled the beans anyway? Of course you did! You’re human. Some of us are better at keeping secrets than others. In order to understand why–and what makes the temptation to break the silence on others’ secrets run so high–you first need to understand the psychology of secrecy itself.

A secret is any piece of information that’s intentionally hidden from someone else. There are three main reasons why someone–or an organization like a company or country–would want to keep a secret.

One is that the person gains a strategic advantage from having information that other people don’t have. Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger kept quiet about their initial contact with the Chinese government in the 1970s in order to avoid backlash from Congress. Similarly, companies often keep their employees’ compensation information secret to avoid candidates using it during salary negotiations (although this is beginning to change in some quarters).

If you’re engaged in a complex discussion, it may be difficult to keep track of what you’re allowed to say and what you aren’t.

The second reason is that the information would have negative consequences for the secret holder if it were more widely known. People engaged in illegal activities hold these kinds of secrets for obvious reasons.

The third is that the information would have negative consequences for other individuals if they found out about it. An obvious example is a surprise party, where the surprise would be ruined if the person being surprised learned about it ahead of time.

There are business cases in which this kind of secrecy can be valuable as well. Earlier this year, Kraft removed artificial colors from its macaroni and cheese mix, but it kept news of that change under wraps for three months after rolling it out so it wouldn’t bias consumers’ sense of taste (which can be affected by expectations). As Kraft anticipated, people didn’t notice any change in flavor, and so the company launched an ad campaign to let people know about the switch well after it happened.

When you have a piece of information that’s being withheld from other people for any of those reasons, it takes a certain amount of mental effort to keep it secret. You have to pay a lot of attention both to what other people already know as well as to whether they’re allowed to know the secret information, too.