One Trick To Make Employees Happy: Ban Emails On Nights And Weekends

Despite some recent headlines saying otherwise, France hasn’t banned people from sending work emails after business hours. But if a new French labor bill passes, large companies will have to negotiate with employees about how much digital communication should be limited after work. In other words, some companies might agree that employees shouldn’t be answering email at 11 p.m.

It’s a policy that some companies in the U.S. are also experimenting with. At Vynamic, a health care consulting firm, emails are discouraged between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, through a program the company calls “zmail.”

“Stress was showing up as a challenge for our team–an area that we weren’t really making improvements on,” says Dan Calista, CEO of Vynamic. “Through some conversations about the abundance of email and the always-being-on nature of our jobs, we realized that this could be a great opportunity to create a structured way to disconnect on a regular basis, not just for vacations.”

The company’s policy isn’t just about encouraging people to stop checking their email and relax, but to stop them from bothering their coworkers during off-hours. In the past, someone might have sent emails late at night because that’s when they got around to it, not because it was urgent. With the new policy, if someone wants to catch up on email after work, they’re encouraged to save emails as drafts to send the next day. If something’s really urgent, they can text or call.

“It’s a great test, because if you find yourself hesitating–I don’t want to bother the person with a phone call or a text–it’s a great indicator to say, well, it’s probably not urgent enough to send an email, so why not just hit save,” says Calista. “You can draft it now and send it out Monday morning.”

The company adapted smoothly to the policy. Like companies that have limited work hours (like this tech company that always takes Fridays off), they’ve found that the shift helps make them more focused and productive.