Moog Let Its Engineers Spend 10 Months On An Art Project

When Yuri Suzuki approached Moog Music with his latest idea, the company immediately said yes. It’s not like the 62-person synthesizer manufacturer, nestled in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, had nothing better to do. Moog’s tiny team of engineers is always busy churning out products, from guitar effects pedals to modular synthesizers that cost a small fortune. And this project was different: Unlike everything else built in Moog’s factory, this device wouldn’t be for sale.

At a meeting with Moog in mid-2014, Suzuki, a Tokyo-born artist known for his work at the intersection of sound, music, and technology, proposed his most ambitious installation yet. The Global Modular Synthesizer is a wall-sized synthesizer designed to be approached and fiddled with by whomever may encounter it. As warped as they can sound (depending on how much fiddling one does), the noises emanating from the machine are actually crowdsourced audio samples: sounds recorded by everyday people all over the world and submitted to Moog for the project.

“The process for making sound is quite unique in a modular synthesizer,” says Suzuki, who says he’s been dreaming of owning a Moog synthesizer since he was a teenager. “There’s something fascinating about the cables and connecting different sounds.”

The elaborate system of knobs, sliders, blinking lights, and patch cables will look inviting to anyone familiar with the musical niche of modular synthesis–the method of creating layered, futuristic soundscapes and electronic music first pioneered by the likes of Moog founder Bob Moog in the late 1960s–but it also invites novices. Its design, large in size and outward-facing, begs for participation. That isn’t to say that the device is simple to use–to the layperson, its interface looks like it could be used to launch a small spacecraft–but by simply futzing around, the average person can begin to hear how various oscillators, filters, and effects can be used to manipulate sound.

And unlike a regular modular synth, this one takes on a universally familiar shape: Its pieces form a map of the world, with each field-recorded sample sound mapped roughly to its proper geographic location. That includes everything from Latin American street music and Eastern European birds to gongs in Laos and a marriage ceremony in India. A researcher even captured and submitted the sound of seals communicating under a sheet of ice in Antarctica.

“I’m interested in sounds around the world because I’m used to traveling a lot,” says Suzuki. “I was thinking about a peaceful way of connecting country to country.”

The idea is an extension of an earlier project called The Sound of the Earth, in which Suzuki made a three dimensional, globe-shaped vinyl record that played sounds he recorded in various locations around the world. For the Global Modular Synthesizer, Suzuki created a set of three-dimensional CAD designs and then handed them off to Moog engineers.