Why Wearables Won’t Make Us Smarter, Faster, Or More Productive

The 10,000-step maniac: You either know one or you are one. Legions of tech-enabled fitness fanatics will do anything–including walking in circles around the dining room table–to hit their daily activity goals. We should probably applaud them; it’s great to be active , and it’s great to set goals . But that step counter–or heart-rate monitor or FitBit or even just that wellness app on your phone–probably won’t take your performance to the next level, or keep it there. Here’s why.

Our Gadgets And Their Limits

In some sense, our fascination with tech-driven self-quantification is inevitable. Moore’s law (before its prognosis was declared terminal earlier this year) guaranteed that computing power would become small and affordable enough to clip to our belts or slap on our wrists–a prophecy that was duly fulfilled. And human nature, for its own part, assured that we’d always be interested in how we measure up.

As a result, millions of us are hooked on tracking in detail the level of our physical activity, the rate at which our heart beats, and the quality of our sleep. Gartner estimates that sales of wearable devices (smartwatches, sports watches, fitness bands, and other fitness trackers) will jump from 103 million in 2015 to 163 million in 2017.

Despite our love affair with these devices, there’s little sound evidence that they really help us walk further, sleep better, or live longer. For one thing, the gold standard for testing is the randomized controlled trial. Unfortunately, most of the evidence supporting the effectiveness of trackers either doesn’t come from such trials or combines the use of the tracker with additional behavioral changes.

Despite our love affair with these devices, there’s little sound evidence that they really help us walk further, sleep better, or live longer.

That makes it tough to know whether the active ingredient is the wearable device, or the counseling and coaching that many studies include as part of the intervention. One study directly compared behavior-change assistance with a pedometer to behavior change assistance without one, and found the pedometer had no effect.

Why don’t these fitness trackers have bigger and longer-lasting effects than we tend to hope they will? Look no further than your car’s dashboard for the answer.

Activating good behaviors often requires addressing not just inattention but also inertia.

Chances are you’re well acquainted with your car’s “check engine” light. It comes on for any one of a hundred different reasons, ranging from a loose gas cap to a broken catalytic converter, or worse. But what was built to notify owners to take their cars to the shop has backfired. Instead, most of us just want to know how to turn the blinking, godforsaken thing off. A recent Google search for “how to turn off the check engine light” yielded more than 8 million results. The most straightforward suggestion is to put a piece of electrical tape over the light.