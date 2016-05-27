There’s Little Energy In Congress For Making Encryption Law

Don’t look for Congress to make a law on government access to encrypted data anytime soon. As members rush for the airport before the Memorial Day break, the high-profile standoff between Apple and the FBI over encryption backdoors is likely far from the top of their minds.

After the FBI sought to compel Apple to help it access the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook in mid-February, a flurry of congressional hearings took place, and two powerful senators circulated a bill that would force all companies to provide “back doors” to encrypted user data.

But the FBI has since given up conscripting Apple’s help in two separate cases in two different federal courts–one in San Bernardino and one in Brooklyn–and the issue seems to have lost some of its urgency on the Hill.

So FBI officials and Apple executives, for now, have ceased sparring in editorials, TV interviews, and court filings. But the shelving of the encryption policy debate is caused by more than just that.

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) told Fast Company that many members of Congress are still getting educated on the technical aspects of encryption.

Both Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) explained that many members see no way to codify in law a “middle ground” that satisfies both the data security needs of tech companies and consumers, and the need of government agencies to access that data with a court order.

There probably is no middle ground. Lofgren put it this way: “It’s either a one or a zero; you either have strong encryption or you don’t.”