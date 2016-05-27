How The Go-To Guy For Writing Fictional Music Ended Up Producing The New Monkees Album

There aren’t a lot of rock bands who get to celebrate a 50th anniversary. Over their 50 years, though, the Monkees have proven themselves far more interesting than the packaged-product joke-band they were first pegged to be. They’re a group of artists who met under uncool circumstances and formed a musical connection that’s endured as well as any, and better than most.

“I think people really root for the Monkees,” Adam Schlesinger explains as he’s driving through New York a few weeks before the release of Good Times, the first new album from the Monkees since its 30th anniversary album release back in 1996. Schlesinger was a logical choice to produce a new Monkees album–not only is his own work with Fountains of Wayne a similar, hook-laden, catchy breed of upbeat guitar pop–but he’s also got plenty of experience with both musical comedy on television and “fake” 60s pop bands.

Good Times

Even before the first Fountains of Wayne album was released, Schlesinger was crafting Monkees-style pop for fictional bands when he wrote “That Thing You Do!” for the Wonders, the subject of Tom Hanks’ directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, back in 1996 (for which he was nominated for an Oscar). In the years that followed, in addition to five albums with Fountains of Wayne–including the Grammy-nominated single “Stacy’s Mom”–Schlesinger has taken on a number of collaborations. He won a pair of Emmys for his work writing songs for Neil Patrick Harris to perform during the Tony Awards telecasts in 2012 and 2013 and scored his first Grammy win for cowriting and coproducing Stephen Colbert’s 2009 Christmas album. (He was also nominated for his first Tony award in 2008 for his work on the stage version of Cry-Baby.) And, most recently, he took on the role of music supervisor for the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, a musical comedy that, while a far cry from the Monkees in subject matter and tone, is nonetheless the sort of project that exists, in part, because Mickey Dolenz, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Michael Nesmith proved that it was a viable genre on television.

The Monkees legacy is gigantic, in other words, even if the band was treated as a joke for stretches of their early run. And entering into producing the record, Schlesinger says that he knew he had to honor that legacy.

“The Monkees, just as a concept, are very enduring,” Schlesinger says. “They represent something, and it’s a timeless concept.” Schlesinger is one of the songwriters on the project, along with a pantheon of all-stars in the Monkees-influenced guitar pop world–Weezer front man Rivers Cuomo, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, the Jam’s Paul Weller, XTC’s Andy Partridge–as well as some vintage Monkees songwriters like Neil Diamond, Harry Nilsson, and Carol King. “I was of course very flattered and honored to be a part of that group of writers, and to check my name up to the bottom of that list.”

Schlesinger worked as both producer and songwriter on the record, along with that laundry list of names. When he got the call asking him if he was a fan of the Monkees, he says, he understood why they were calling a guy with his background. “It made sense in my mind, for sure. And when they told me the concept, that really excited me,” Schlesinger says. “I’ve been going through all this great stuff that they have in their vaults, and talking about which ones everybody was excited about, and whittling it down little by little.”

The process of assembling the album was, according to Schlesinger, “just a discussion” about the songs with everybody involved. “Everybody sort of talks about what their favorites are, and then whittling it down. Obviously if you get some people that are really well known, that’s a plus, because they bring their whole fan base with them,” he says. But a big part of the joy for Schlesinger was getting to work with his idols–and not just the ones who were on TV in the 60s.