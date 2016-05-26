You Will See The Blood Dress Again In Your Dreams Tonight

A few years ago, there was an oddball trend in photography that was wholesome and also very much not. Photographers like Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz began making milk-splash dress images that looked shiny, plastic, and gravity-defiant. Eventually these photos even found their way into ads for Coca-Cola’s milk venture, Fairlife, which is still apparently a thing. Cut to the present day, though, and milk splash dresses seem comparatively curdled. What should really hit photography fans right in the hemoglobin is the very latest in splash-fashion: The Blood Dress.

Canada-based photographer Melissa Trotter has created a visual aesthetic that achieves what the entire goth movement only hints toward. It’s like the final scene from Carrie but with no fabric whatsoever. Trotter and her team at Stolen Innocence Photography have used the same basic premise and technique of the milk splash dress to make an image that suggests a divine warrior-queen bathing in the lifeblood of her enemies. It is both rad and terrifying.

According to a PetaPixel interview, the photographer painted the model’s body red in the areas where the fake blood was intended to go (did we mention the blood was fake?) so that she had extra coverage if necessary. Then she took a base picture, and snapped away as the blood flew freely towards the model’s body, continuously taking photos after it hit. The process was then repeated, with the final images created by combining multiple exposures in Photoshop.

For her efforts, the model later had to contend with the difficult removal of all that sticky, body-hugging fake blood, which left her skin pink the next day.

It is unlikely that the resulting images will be used in ads anytime soon, unless, however, there’s another blood rave.