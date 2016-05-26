This Short Film Tells A Complete Story With One Continuously Zooming Shot

WHO: Zen Design Studios and writer/director Daniel Montanarini.

WHY WE CARE: Sometimes a lot of creativity comes from limitations. In the case of this film, creator Montanarini uses only a cafe setting, an actor (Emily Barber), a single well-composed shot, and voiceover–and makes it feel like an overflowing war chest. The story he tells is about a woman deciding whether and how to break the news to her boyfriend that she is pregnant but does not want to have the baby. It’s a simple human story, but Barber’s acting is pitch perfect, articulating so much through facial expressions and gestures. Her interior narration is further enhanced by the camera’s steady push forward the entire time, until we’re so close to Barber’s face that it feels like we’re in her head with her, thinking through this decision. The Arrival is an economic master stroke of emotional filmmaking.

