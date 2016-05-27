From Training Your Brain To Giving Up Meat: May’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned how to harness our brain’s capacity to delete old information, why going meatless might make you more productive, and which interview mistakes job candidates are still making.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in May 2016:

You may already know about your brain’s ability to generate new neural pathways. But that isn’t all there is to it. In order to learn new things, your brain also needs make room for it–by eliminating information. This month two brain scientists explained how “neural pruning” works and how to tap into it.

The workplace is often unfair to professional women who’ve left the job market, whether for parenthood or any other reason, and later return to their careers. It’s that bias that a newly launched marketplace called “Après” is designed to combat. Fast Company talked to its cofounders to learn more.

The phrase “good boss” can mean vastly different things to different people, which can be a real problem, considering that up to 70% of the employee-engagement puzzle has been found to come down to bosses. These are the 10 habits that define the most well-liked supervisors out there.

According to one Silicon Valley veteran, the skills that get you hired aren’t the same ones that get you promoted. Ximena Vengoechea, who’s worked at Twitter and Pinterest, explains why at higher job levels, your people skills matter more than what you know–and offers up some illustrations to bring that idea home.

The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced a new rule requiring employers to offer paid overtime to many more workers than have previously been entitled to it under federal law. Fast Company‘s Cale Weissman breaks down the implications for employees and businesses alike.