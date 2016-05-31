Sesame Street Is Coming To Refugee Camps

A Syrian four-year-old girl in a refugee camp might have gone to preschool before her family was forced to leave home–but once inside a camp, there’s rarely any opportunity for young children to learn. Now Sesame Street wants to begin to change that, with the help of some Muppets.

Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have partnered to start developing educational content for preschool-aged kids living in refugee camps.

“It’s a logical place for us to be, because we are all about providing access to education for children who may not have preschool education,” says Sherrie Westin, executive vice president of global impact and philanthropy at Sesame Workshop. “When you look at the sheer number of displaced children who are refugees today, that’s a place we felt we could really help fill a void.”

While refugee camps often have some elementary education (albeit not enough), preschool is very rare. “Really young children have nowhere to go during the day,” says Sarah Smith, senior director for education at the IRC. “And their parents are often working.”

Even worse, young children may have no resources to deal with the violence they’ve witnessed–war, bombings, or the death of family members. Sesame Workshop has experience in helping kids build the skills to cope with unusually difficult problems.

The new content the program creates for refugee kids may also help their parents. As with their programs in the U.S., Sesame Workshop plans to make the content appealing for adults. “The learning is deeper when a parent is engaged in the content with the child,” says Westin. “I think in these situations, it really plays to our strengths, because the parents are experiencing a great deal of stress, too.”

Some of the characters may be developed specifically for certain locations, or borrowed from the local programming that Sesame Street has already developed for various cultures. “If you’re in Afghanistan, there’s Zari, a little girl Muppet,” she says. “In Egypt, it’s Khokha; in India, it’s Champki.” Elmo may also be part of the lineup.