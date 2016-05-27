How Airbnb Made Its Payments System More Accessible To Brazilians For The Rio Olympics

In 2014, when Brazil hosted the World Cup, the number of Airbnb listings in Rio alone rocketed from about 800 to 17,000 . But most Brazilians couldn’t use their preferred payment methods to book a room on the homesharing site.

National credit cards, which can only be processed in Brazilian Reais (BRL), are more common in Brazil than international credit cards–but during the World Cup, Airbnb only accepted the latter. Local payment processing company Allpago (which partners with international companies including PayPal, Symantec, and Intel Security in Latin America) says that in 2015 only about 21% of the online transactions it handled in the country involved international credit cards. Just 6% of Airbnb bookings in Brazil during the World Cup came from Brazilians, according to Airbnb’s country manager, Leo Tristao.

During the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, even as the country faces an economic crisis, Airbnb is hoping to tell a different story.

With more than 25,000 listings, Rio is now Airbnb’s fourth-largest city (only Paris, New York, and London have more rooms for rent). And while just about everything that could go wrong in Brazil ahead of the Olympics has gone wrong, Airbnb, Tristao says, has been booming regardless.

“They have a space, they have a house,” says Tristao of Brazilians impacted by Brazil’s soaring unemployment rate and shrinking economy. “They are joining Airbnb and that is becoming a source of income.” At the same time, Airbnb often offers accomodations at a lower cost than hotels. “The recession environment, in a way [is associated with] our growth in Brazil. We can see that in the numbers. “

Tristao says that about 45% of Airbnb bookings in Rio for the weeks of the Olympic games have been made by Brazilians (general e-commerce in Brazil has grown over the same period).

About a year ago, Airbnb updated its payment structure in the country to support this type of local business. The company made local partnerships with processing companies of the same type as Allpago (which does not work with Airbnb).