5 Things To Do This Weekend To Make Monday The Most Productive Day Of The Week

Want to be more productive? Tried and true advice often includes making detailed lists, setting aside blocks of time, and minimizing distractions, but when it comes to the weekend, productivity experts say those tasks can and should go out the window.

“One of the best ways to actually be primed for a great week ahead is to take the time to recharge,” says Lori Scherwin, founder of the management and productivity consulting firm Strategize That. “When we enjoy our weekends, we go back to work refreshed, focused, and feeling more balanced and less resentful.”

During the week, we look to company policies that help us with work-life balance, but on the weekend, you’re in control. Here are five things you should do to set yourself up for a productive workweek:

Issues that you face and problems that you have will still be on your desk Monday morning, says Debbie Good, clinical assistant professor of business administration at the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business.

And leaving work at work has an added benefit of time and perspective: “If you do have issues to resolve and are unsure how to handle them, sleep on it for the weekend,” she says. “Just like when you have writer’s block and sleep on it and the next morning the words just flow, so too will the resolutions to your problems if you step away from them for the weekend.”

The optimal amount of sleep for energy and wellness is seven to eight hours each night, according to the study published in the medical journal Sleep, but more than 40% of adults report are getting less than that each night.

We’re not getting sufficient rest, and that affects our productivity, says Good. “Work on getting your six to eight hours on the weekend,” she says. “You will find yourself refreshed and ready to be productive come Monday morning.”