Get A Closer Look At Lionel Messi In Sports Illustrated’s New Short Film

WHO: Sports Illustrated

WHY WE CARE: Messi is notoriously press shy. In this modern day of athletes tweeting their every thought and fashion choice, the quiet Barcelona and Argentina superstar is practically a mystery. A throwback to the days when all we knew of pro athletes was what we saw on the field. So any chance to hear him talk about his game, his life, and his expectations for this summer’s big tournament, is worth checking out. (Not to mention, his bromance with NBA star Steph Curry.) Add to that, this is his first time playing meaningful games in front of an American audience, and this is not an occasion to be missed.