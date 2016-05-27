NASA Looks To Gaming Tech For Next-Gen Space Exploration

An eight-year collaboration between NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Microsoft is bearing fruit in spacecraft design and space exploration. JPL scientists helped adapt the HoloLens mixed-reality platform to space engineering needs—such as integrating body and hand gesture commands and a tracking system—before starting on mission specific software nearly three years ago. Mixed-reality overlays immersive virtual images onto the viewer’s actual environment.

Through operation utilities known as OnSight, ProtoSpace, and Sidekick, the first researchers and missions to benefit are scientists guiding the Curiosity Mars Science Laboratory, International Space Station astronauts, Mars 2020 Science Laboratory, Europa, and the French-helmed Earth-focused Surface Water Ocean Topography (SWOT).

“If we build the right interfaces that allow people to naturally interact with environments, we can unlock those abilities in ways that allow us to accomplish new things in space exploration,” says Jeff Norris, JPL project lead for OnSight and Sidekick.

This proprietary software enables scientists to “work on Mars” together from different locations around the world. In use since last summer, it reconstructs a 3-D version of the Martian landscape through collective image data from Curiosity cameras and satellites orbiting Mars. Users use specific gestures to select commands from virtual drop-down menus appearing in their headset displays, to teleport to different locations in the area. Currently, the technology is helping the Curiosity pilots decide where to drive the rover, which features to study in more detail, and have a better sense of being in the field.

“It’s really about hypothesis generation,” says Norris. “It enables them to take in at a glance and understand more about the surroundings of the vehicle than they can by looking at two-dimensional pictures on a computer screen. It will help them to chose measurements to test their hypotheses and make faster conclusions.”

“Eventually you’ll be able to go from site to site and be able to compare sites, and that’s really hard to do now,” says Luther Beegle, a surface sample system scientist with the Curiosity team. “Unless you start opening up all these images on your computer, and that gets you sidetracked.”