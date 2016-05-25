Due To Fuzzy Rules, Sharing-Economy Workers Often Underpay Or Overpay Their Taxes

The U.S. tax system was not prepared for the rise of on-demand or sharing-economy businesses like Uber and TaskRabbit. Or maybe it’s that sharing-economy contractors have trouble navigating the labyrinthine tax code.

Actually it’s both.

Sharing economy contractors (like Uber drivers) aren’t taxed the same way as full-time employees. Both the rules and the rates are different. These people are required to remit taxes on income every quarter, for example. Many don’t, because they don’t know they’re supposed to.

About 43% of on-demand company contractors do not set aside money for taxes and have no idea how much tax they’re required to pay, according to a new study from American University.

Platform companies like Uber and TaskRabbit don’t have to report the income of their contractors to the IRS unless it exceeds $20,000 a year, and only if the contractor does more than 500 transactions a year and gets paid using credit cards.

The author of the American University study, professor Caroline Bruckner, added that 60% of the contractor respondents in the study said they weren’t given the 1099K form needed to file taxes on earnings correctly. She testified in front of the House Small Business Subcommittee on Tuesday.

The IRS is already missing out on an estimated $194 billion in unreported income tax every year, and problems taxing sharing-economy contractors is surely adding to the problem.