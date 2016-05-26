Four Lessons On Work Culture That I Learned At Google

I spent nearly 10 years at Google doing all kinds of stuff. I watched the company grow, change, get better, get worse, make mistakes, find solutions, and evolve–all from the inside. Some things I saw were brilliant, others less so. But now that I’m building my own startup, there are a few key aspects of Google’s work culture that I’ve taken with me. Here are four of them.

Google hosts awesome “tech talks” so frequently that it would be impossible to go to all of them and still do your job. At the time I worked there, my favorites were the crazy science-fiction ideas that someone was planning on turning into realities–like space elevators (Larry Page even sat in on that talk) and self-driving cars. In fact, I went into that one thinking this guy had watched the Jetsons too many times, and after 20 minutes was completely convinced it was possible, and that it would happen very, very soon–and, of course, it’s happening right now.

My new company is a platform for investing in real-estate backed loans. And while many of us have multidisciplinary backgrounds, few of us have experience in all four major pillars of our business: real estate, finance, technology, and law. So for our version of “tech talks,” I decided to start with our best assets, the people inside the company, as speakers. So far, it’s worked surprisingly well. We’ve now given talks on a range of topics from “tips-and-tricks on Chrome, Gmail, Docs and Drive” to “understanding underwriting of real estate loans.”

One of our most popular talks was one on legal and compliance, if you can believe that. Eventually I look forward to inviting people outside the company to come and give talks, but for now, we’ve been doing them ourselves, and it’s going great.

Google used to hold what was called “TGIF” on late Friday afternoons in Mountain View. These were all-hands meetings where Larry, Sergey, and a handful of execs would take the stage, discuss what had happened that week, and answer questions.

I always felt that later in the week was a good time to reflect, but not a good time to motivate people for the week ahead. The openness and transparency of the whole concept, though, is gold. So we’ve adapted it to “TGIM.” That’s right–we do a companywide meeting every Monday, at 10:30 a.m.