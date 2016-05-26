3 Rules For Creative Workers To Keep Their Business In Order

A couple of weeks ago, the musician Lauryn Hill arrived two hours late to a concert in Atlanta , much to the consternation of her fans. Later, the singer, who’s rather notorious for late arrivals and the occasional no-show, explained on Facebook that the reason she sometimes shows up late isn’t because she doesn’t care.

The creative process, she said, cannot be “easily classified or contained.” “I am at my best,” she wrote, “when I am open, rested, sensitive, and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible.” Unfortunately, though, the Atlanta show was contained, because the venue cut the sound promptly at 11 p.m. due to a strict noise-curfew policy.

What’s more, many of her fans weren’t having it, demanding a refund for the experience. One wrote, “What a bunch of esoteric nonsense. You’re not reenacting the transfiguration. Your fans ‘aligned’ their money and calendar with your scheduled show. Accommodate that.”

It’s been said that art can’t be rushed. But what happens when the people who pay good money for your talent meet those creative efforts with much less flexibility than the way you approach your craft? Here are three rules for creative people to keep the business-side of their art in consistent working order.

When it comes to creative work that’s commercially viable, you’re going to have a deadline. Whether you work for an ad agency, as a freelancer copywriter, or as part of a big design team, your work lives and dies by the deadline.

Artists are notorious for their tardiness, and this may be normal for a creative, but chances are that whoever’s paying for the work won’t care if that’s the norm when it comes to creation–it isn’t when it comes to delivery. In the end, you were paid to do a job, and that job is probably tied to a schedule that determines the work’s value. Your job isn’t just to do the work–it’s to do it in a timely fashion so that you get the opportunity to do it again.

Artists tend to feel misunderstood, often for good reason. And for those who don’t consider themselves creative, it’s easy to misjudge this behavior as laziness.