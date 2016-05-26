How To Find A First Job That Doesn’t Make You “Pay Your Dues”

Millennials are audacious in their goals and relentless in their pursuit of happiness at work. (Can anyone blame them?) That’s in part why there are so many “millennipreneurs”—a recent survey of 2,600 entrepreneurs based in 18 countries found that millennials launch about eight companies, both in the new economy and traditional sectors, compared to 3.5 for baby boomers.

Why get coffee for someone else when you can try and change the world, right? Well, it’s not that simple. The reality is, paying dues is still necessary and expected in some industries—film, music or production, for example—and can actually be a good thing to do for your career in the long run. Doing grunt work isn’t just about making sure higher-ups have what they need—it’s also about showing how much you want a promotion.

Rodrigo Garcia Salas, a recording engineer in Davenport, Florida, says it’s all about showing your bosses how much passion you have for the job.

“If you want to work with the greats you will not be able to… without being the guy who gets the coffee,” he says. “Why? They want to make sure you have respect for the craft. They want to see how bad you want it.”

Decided that paying dues is not for you? Alright, then you’re going to have to follow these three steps.

With the emergence of highly technical jobs, paying dues has become antiquated in certain industries like technology in particular. Many technology jobs involve hard skills—like coding—so if you have the skill you can show an employer that you can probably do the job.