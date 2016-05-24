End Netflix Adultery With Cornetto’s “Commitment Rings”

One of the joys of our on-demand, streaming video world is that we can sit down with our loved ones and watch entire seasons of whatever TV series we want. But with great convenience comes great responsibility, and the problem of “Netflix Adultery”–where one part of a relationship watches ahead on a show the couple normally enjoys together–is a surprisingly real one.

That’s something that U.K. ice cream brand Cornetto aims to change by introducing a real piece of wearable technology called “Commitment Rings.” With the tagline “love should last longer than one season,” the brand’s rings use NFC technology to link to video-streaming services for six months, to prevent any individual member of a couple to watch ahead of the other. Using the rings’ app, couples pick out their favorite shows, and when the rings are close to each other, the app detects that and unblocks the series. If the rings aren’t close by, you’re out of luck.

The rings are aimed at teenagers, as a way to introduce the concept of commitment (at least for six months) to young ice-cream eaters who want a fun way to prove their romance isn’t fleeting. So why is an ice cream brand making wearable rings to keep kids from binging on Game of Thrones by themselves?

“Cornetto has always been about celebrating teen love in a fun, light-hearted way,” Cornetto global brand director Barbara Cavicchia tells Co.Create. “We wanted to encourage teens to commit to watching their favorite TV series together–and thanks to Cornetto and NFC technology, we can end the despicable behavior of watching episodes of your favorite series without your partner.”

Some of the details here are sketchy still–the rings won’t be available as retail items, but fans can sign up on the Series Commitment website to receive them on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s also not clear just yet which streaming platforms will participate, Cornetto is currently negotiating with video streaming platforms as partners. So while we don’t know for sure which shows people will get down on one knee to romantically propose watching together, we do know that this weird future we’ve created for ourselves has only gotten weirder.