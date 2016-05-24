T-Pain Is Morrissey In This Shot-For-Shot Smiths Video Remake

WHO: L.A.-based synth-happy duo Classixx, with special guest brooder T-Pain.

WHY WE CARE: Morrissey used to be the king of melodic moping. Now, the former lead singer of The Smiths and prolific solo artist is most known for staying outspoken on a rotating buffet of issues, and for his adamant refusal to reunite The Smiths. But in a new albeit extremely familiar-looking music video, the role of young Morrissey has been recast with “Buy U A Drank” belter, T-Pain. The clip for “Whatever I Want” by Classixx and T-Pain is a shot-for-shot remake of “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before,” with T-Pain doing the most chain link fence-gazing. While he may be an unlikely choice to fill those emotive shoes, just remember that T-Pain is a figure of sadness in his own right.

Watch both videos below, and have a look through the slides above to see side-by-side comparisons.

Classixx Feat. T-Pain – Whatever I Want

The Smiths – Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before

[via NME]