The Star Horticulturist Behind Silicon Valley’s Living Wall Trend

As with many virtuosos, David Brenner, founder of the San Francisco–based living wall experts Habitat Horticulture , makes his creative process seem intuitive and effortless. “Like designing anything, it starts with parameters that help define the aesthetic,” he says. But unlike the parameters of product design (dimensions, materials, and fabrication capabilities) or architecture (site conditions, budget, and permits), his parameters are often more ephemeral. Given the vacillating sunlight and climactic conditions on any given day, what will grow?

Brenner’s most recent project is a 4,400-square-foot living wall for the San Francisco Museum of Art, which is part of the art institution’s three-year renovation by the Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta. To put that area into perspective, the average size of a house in the United States is 2,400 square feet. You could fit nearly six New York City-sized studio apartments onto the wall’s vertical footprint. It took 16,000 plants to cover the expanse, and to ensure they stay happy and healthy, Brenner had to design a complex irrigation system.

Before receiving such a high-profile commission, Brenner made a name for himself as the go-to designer for living walls. He has created designs for Ideo, Autodesk, Facebook, Salesforce, Tesla, and a slew of other offices, private residences, and public spaces.

“There’s a general shift toward reconnecting with nature and becoming more environmentally and health conscious,” he says of Silicon Valley’s insatiable thirst for living walls. “Architects and companies are looking more at the overall well-being of employees–and offering a view of greenery is a huge part of that. Plants have been shown to reduce stress and provide restorative effects. Innovation is the name of the game in the technology industry, so it’s no surprise they are inspired by the ability to bring greenery into office spaces without compromising valuable floor space.”

Brenner became interested in plants early on. When his grandparents took their annual summer vacation, they entrusted him to keep everything alive in their absence. “Growing up I didn’t know what I wanted to do but I loved plants,” he says. “I understood really early on the therapeutic value of plants just by watering them.”

© Henrik Kam, courtesy SFMOMA

He went on to study horticulture at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a focus on environmental psychology. At the time–the mid-2000s–vertical gardens weren’t the Pinterest and Instagram stars that they are today. “No one knew what they were,” Brenner recalls. During an apprenticeship at Kew Gardens, in London, everything clicked. He was fascinated by all of the plants growing vertically and noticed that no one was really doing this in the United States.

From there, he focused on developing a system to grow plants vertically, which poses a lot of technical challenges, from building a robust enough system to hold the weight of the plants and soil to devising an irrigation network. “One of the botany professors gave me a greenhouse in the middle of Cal Poly that was like my laboratory,” he says. “I could play with different growing mediums and refine the system.”