“The Simpsons” Hank Azaria Gave The Best. Commencement Speech. Ever.

WHO: Man of 1,000 Simpsons voices and surprisingly ripped actor, Hank Azaria.

WHY WE CARE: The totality of Azaria’s commencement speech was probably wise, witty, and worth hearing, but the part the students will remember best is the final five minutes. Like Springsteen saving “Thunder Road” for an encore, it was at this point that the talented voice actor played the hits, delivering advice in character as Moe Szyslak, Comic Book Guy, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, and more.

Bill Gates or Sheryl Sandberg may give the kind of speeches that spur students to aggressively pursue their dreams following graduation, but nothing is quite as inspirational as hearing tips from Chief Wiggum on how not to get arrested. The only misjudgment Azaria might have made was to close his speech with the voice of Agador Spartacus, the character he played in the 1996 comedy, The Birdcage, which was released when these students were two years old.