Durex Took Couple’s Phones Away So They’d Have More Sex On Vacation

WHO: Durex, TMW Unlimited

WHY WE CARE: Okay, of course this is another doc-style gimmick from a brand trying to make a point. But! It actually makes its point pretty well, regardless of any stats, which the brand also cites. Stats like, in a study of 2,000 adults, 40% said they are less likely to instigate sex if their partner is on their phone in bed, and 41% said they can both be in bed together concentrating on separate phones rather than each other. But what the ad does incredibly well is play on one of our deepest FOMO fears, that instead of actually enjoying moments in life, we’re wasting time Instagramming them.