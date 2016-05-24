advertisement
  • dynamic dialogues

Joseph Aigboboh, Playq Cofounder And Ceo

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur sits with Joseph Aigboboh, PlayQ cofounder and CEO, on the rooftop of his Santa Monica, California, office. Today’s topics: How to drive and foster creativity within an organization and what to keep in mind when starting out as a young entrepreneur.

