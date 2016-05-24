advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • dynamic dialogues

Amy Jain And Daniella Yacobovsky, Cofounders Of Baublebar

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur meets with Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky, cofounders of Baublebar. Today’s topics: Switching gears to launch a brand in a fickle e-commerce market, giving shoppers a seamless yet beautiful experience, and the value of “me” time.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life