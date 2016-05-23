Vice Media Names Ciel Hunter New Head Of Content

Two years ago, in a Co.Create story on working at Vice Media , Ciel Hunter described her career as “a very Vice trajectory,” moving from music intern out of college to production, then on to event production, and most recently, as its executive creative director.

Back then she was creative director for The Creators Project. Now, after more than 11 years at the company, Vice has named Hunter its new head of content. Overseeing Vice Media’s digital presence across the web, including its video and editorial arms, platforms like Snapchat and go90, as well as new and emerging platforms, Hunter will also work to integrate Vice’s existing verticals with the Viceland TV network.

In a statement, Vice CEO and founder Shane Smith said Hunter is a perfect example of what makes the company unique. “Starting as an intern then climbing up the ladder as the company grew,” said Smith. “Being on the cutting edge of content and partnerships as we re-shaped the landscape with Creators Project. At the pointy edge of the spear where tech and content collide and with an unerring nose for quality. It gives me great joy to announce that Ciel is our new Head of Content. Knowing her as I do, I can tell you Vice and our other verticals are in for quite a ride in the years to come.”

As executive creative director, Hunter guided the company’s position in the music world, from channels like Noisey and Thump, to leading strategy and creative on key industry partnerships with YouTube, Live Nation, and Apple Music.

Hunter replaces Alex Miller, who is returning to the company’s London office as the creative director of Viceland EMEA. She will manage the launch of Vice’s recently announced new digital channels, covering health, gaming, travel, LGBTQ culture, money, and sustainability, as well as direct strategy with the company’s existing roster of 11 owned-and-operated sites.