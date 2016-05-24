What Your Company Needs To Know To Get Started On Snapchat

You already know about Snapchat even if you aren’t on it. The network for sending pics and videos that disappear shortly after viewing now has 100 million daily users , including an incredible 77% of college students. Those users log 10 billion daily video views , surpassing even Facebook’s numbers . Snapchat has even won unprecedented rights to show Olympic highlights this summer. One thing is clear: It isn’t going anywhere, and it’s definitely not just for teens anymore.

Not surprisingly, businesses are finding creative ways to harness Snapchat, too. Unlike Twitter or Facebook, the network isn’t necessarily a numbers game or about amassing an enormous following–just one reason why some companies find it a tricky platform to break into, when they try to break into it at all. Ignoring Snapchat is no longer an option. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know to get started.

Snapchat’s real power for brands lies in building deep personal connections with users through image- and video-based storytelling. Early adopters like Taco Bell and Disney combine zany artwork, text overlays, and video cameos from Internet stars to delight followers. Special “disappearing” promos and video teasers can generate high engagement and build brand awareness.

But there’s at least one big hiccup for companies hoping to get started. Snapchat isn’t exactly intuitive. Opening the app, it’s not immediately clear how to use it or even what it’s for: How do I take and share a snap? What’s a “story”? How do you use these special “lenses”? What’s the point of doodling over a photo, anyway? For users who aren’t in Snapchat’s target 24-and-under demographic, the app can be anything but DIY.

But the biggest challenge, in my estimation, is just finding people to follow and share content with. Snapchat does mine your address book to find users in your existing contacts, but–if you’re like me–that probably only yields a handful of newbies. Whereas Facebook and Twitter are constantly suggesting followers based on your profile and interests, Snapchat offers no real “discovery” tool. You can search for users by handle, but unless you specifically know the handle you’re looking for, you won’t get very far.

All this matters because, honestly, the easiest way to learn how to use Snapchat is by observing others who do it well. In the end, it’s hardly rocket science to take a snap. (Lots of beginners’ guides can walk you through it.) But doing it effectively is a different story. There’s an art to using text overlays and integrating features like “stories” (montages of your snaps over the last 24 hours, viewable by all your friends).

Getting engagement depends on speaking a playful visual language of emojis, animations, colors, and images. For companies testing the waters, creativity is key–and it’s hard to find inspiration without role models. I’ve seen too many businesses open an account only to drop it a few months later because they never really “got it.”