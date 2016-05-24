How Trump And Sanders Can Translate Rage Into Political Strategy

They are filled with a certain type of rage, which has led to a combative few months in the political primaries. Many voters who want change have found a potential leader who has helped mobilize their anger.

Both Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders have rallied a group of disillusioned citizens, many of whom were perceived as on the fringe. For Trump, his battle cry of “Make America Great Again” has resonated with right-leaning voters who felt disenfranchised by GOP politicos who no longer represent the real social and cultural beliefs of middle American blue collar conservatives. Bernie Sanders too has brought together a group of disillusioned young progressives looking to move the political needle away from helping the rich get richer and actually dealing with real U.S. income inequality.

They’ve tapped into a universal emotion and used that to propel their political journey. And political rage has been the lynchpin of many political debates. The question is, now that these candidates have a captivated base of angry people, what next? How do they lead with anger as the tying bind?

Political analyst Stuart Rothenberg sees rage as one of the most important propellants of the Trump and Sanders campaigns. The two nominees, he says, have spent “a lot of time echoing the anger and the rage that the movement feels.” They’ve figured out how to tap the emotions these followers felt were neglected.

But they are now reaching the end of the first phase; Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee and more reports indicate that Sanders will likely lose to Clinton. And it’s helpful to look back on why this was so successful. They have capitalized on the collective emotion and shown themselves to be worthy and unique political opponents. According to psychologist and researcher Heidi Grant Halvorson (who’s also a Fast Company contributor), where both Trump and Sanders excel is at “creating a sense of us.” Which, conversely, creates a very distinct “them.” “Our brains instantly categorize ‘us’ and ‘them,’” says Halvorson. And it’s people like those two candidates who are able to harness that natural capacity and make a movement.

But what happens psychologically is more than just an amorphous movement. “When you create a group, as a leader, based on a common anger,” says Halvorson, “you really get a ton of influence.” And this influence activates “threat mechanics” in the brains of those listening. So when Trump sends an uninformed tweet citing an inflated number of white people killed by black people, those he’s engaging are detecting and dealing with a threat he set off. Halvorson adds, “unfortunately, when people’s brains are in a state of threat they don’t think as clearly.”