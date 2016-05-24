The Simpsons Burn Ikea In Epic Couch Gag

For people who have faced the darkest demons of their own domesticity–their willingness to forsake the endless splendor of the natural world for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in a reasonably manicured cul-de-sac; their own consolations as a wild primate to be caged in exchange for the sense of security that can only be provided by a Target rug, vinyl siding, and maybe an ADT home monitoring system; their own secret idolization of celebri-homemakers like Martha Stewart that snags a deep yarn of self-loathing which, once unraveled by psychoanalysis, alcoholism, or meticulously coordinated dad dinner nights, couldn’t be stitched back by Marie Kondo herself–for any and all of these people, there’s this wonderful Simpsons couch gag about building an IKEA couch, timed perfectly for the cold sweats of adulthood.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens