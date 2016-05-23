SNL Really Went For It With This Must-See “Dead Poets Society” Sketch

WHO: Several members of the cast, and host Fred Armisen.

WHY WE CARE: Some of the strongest episodes of SNL in the past few years have been the result of a past cast member returning. Something about the alchemy of a Jimmy Fallon or a Maya Rudolph coming back home tends to push the writers and the cast to further creative heights. In the case of Fred Armisen, who hosted this past weekend, everybody involved helped to pitch what was pretty much a no-hitter. But the jewel in the crown of this episode, hell, the entire season, was undoubtedly the Dead Poets Society-inspired sketch, Farewell Mr. Bunting. You will spend the first two minutes delighting in the attention to detail and slight, pointed deviations from the film, wondering if there is going to be some kind of twist. Watch the sketch right now, and see whether that twist ever arrives.