China’s Star Design Studio: Consumerism Is Hurting The Industry

Lyndon Neri, cofounder with his wife and fellow architect Rossana Hu of the prolific Shanghai-based multidisciplinary design firm Neri & Hu , has felt depressed for the past couple of years. But in a seemingly contradictory way, it excites him.

“I see a number of our friends who have done amazing work and I look at it and it’s like, ‘Oh! I should have been the one who thought of that,'” Neri says. “I look at Konstantin Grcic’s work and Naoto Fukasawa, and the Bouroullec Brothers and it continually impresses us. I turn to Rossana and say, ‘Wow, we suck.'”

Neri is just being modest, as the firm has created a number of compelling designs this year–a gorgeous flagship for a Korean skin care company, a retail installation for the British department store Selfridges, a Milan Design Week trade show booth for the Danish fabric company Kvadrat, and new furniture for Stellar Works, Offecct, and Poltrona Frau–but braggadocio doesn’t come naturally to the firm. In fact it’s the opposite of what the designers want to achieve. They preach the virtues of modesty and hard work and rail against objectifying design. But because they’re based in Shanghai, Neri and Hu have been labeled as the poster children of modern Chinese design–a celebrity designation that sits somewhat uncomfortably with the duo.

“During an interview, a reporter described us as ‘reluctant ambassadors’ of Chinese design, and I think she was right,” Neri says. “It’s thrust upon us. I’m a man of faith, and I believe we were put in a particular place and time for a reason and we can’t take that for granted. We’ve been given skills and backgrounds that a lot of people don’t have. I can draw; Rossana has an amazing mind. We need to be able to use this to help [Chinese design] instead of being very critical. We are just the bridges to the next generation. We want to make sure people can look at us and say, ‘If they can do it, we should be able to do it, too.'”

via De La Espada

A Design Approach That Spans Disciplines And Nations

Though the practice is based in China, Neri & Hu has a distinctly international take on design. Neri, who is 51, was born in the Philippines. After his uncle was kidnapped and killed, Neri’s father sent him to live in the United States when he was 15 years old, out of concern for his safety. Hu, who is 48, hails from Taiwan and moved to the United States when she was 12. They both earned undergraduate architecture degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. Neri received his master’s degree in architecture at Harvard, and Hu received hers from Princeton.

“Is [the firm] Chinese? Is it Spanish? Is it Filipino? Is it Taiwanese? Is it American? No–it’s a mixture of all this,” Neri says. “There’s a lot of tension in a lot of these cultures. That contrast makes it interesting. We’re constantly in this mediation.” And the work they take on reflect as much; the firm has projects on the boards in Europe, North and South Americas, and Asia.

“Don’t waste time patting each other on the back. Do good work and eventually people will take notice.”

The pair didn’t meet until 2002 when they were both working for the late architect Michael Graves, from whom they inherited a cross-disciplinary approach to design. “There isn’t that big of a differentiation in terms of designing a cup to a table to a rug to a building,” Hu says. In 2004 they established their firm, Neri & Hu Design and Research Offices, in Shanghai. Since then, they have amassed a body of work that includes offices, hotels, bars, nightclubs, restaurants, private residences, and furniture. Today, the firm, which also has a satellite office in London, employs about 110 people split between interior designers, architects, product designers, graphic designers, and administrative staff.