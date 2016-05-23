Fall Into The Many, Many Layers Of Adele In Her Trippy New Music Video

WHO: Adele, director Patrick Daughters

WHY WE CARE: As the reigning queen of songs that jab you square in the feels, it’s always a rare treat when Adele drops that one magnificently peppy track for our listening pleasure. Since her chart-crushing album 25 dropped, “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” has stood out as one those recherché gems–so when it was announced that the song would be her next single and that she would premiere the video at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, it’s been a guessing game as to what visuals she would pair with her brush-off anthem: a carefree cruise through a sunlit street with the top down? Some lit choreography, perhaps? No, and not really.

Turns out Adele is just really good at being Adele: Directed by Patrick Daughters (Feist, “1234”; Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Maps”; The Shins, “Phantom Limb”), the video features the singer in a floor-length floral dress against a pitch-black backdrop. The slow push into her calm yet sassy pose at the start of the song belies the following kaleidoscope of Adeles catching their version of a groove, i.e. dancing from the waist up while belting and gesticulating. The layered images and changing colors gives the simple concept a touch of depth, which equates to the best headache you’ll have today.