Is An LTE-Connected Apple Watch Coming This Fall? I’m Betting Yes.

When Apple announces the Apple Watch 2–presumably this fall–it’ll have been more than a year and a half since the original Watch went on sale.

If Apple continues to release smartwatches at that time interval, the Apple Watch 2 will have to remain relevant and competitive for the next 18 months–and not get lapped by competing products from Samsung and LG.

As I’ve argued before, the next great leap forward for Apple Watch is the addition of a cellular radio, which would give the device more independence from its paired iPhone. The Watch would become far more than an accessory.

Apple is clearly thinking along these lines. It’s already enabled mobile payments on the Watch sans phone. The Watch can also connect directly with familiar Wi-Fi networks.

But others are thinking along those lines, too. The prevailing wind in the smartphone industry is smartphone independence. Samsung’s Tizen-powered Gear S2 is the company’s second cellular-connected watch. LG’s Watch Urbane 2 LTE is the company’s first try at it. Both those companies are no doubt working on the next generations of those devices right now.

Eleven smartwatch makers now have devices powered by Google’s wearables OS and Android Wear, and there will be more. Google just last week announced Android Wear 2.0–a series of improvements to the OS that center around the idea of making wearables more independent of smartwatches. Most importantly, Wear now supports direct cellular and Wi-Fi connections.

Google also added a small but surprisingly useful keyboard to the OS, as well as a handwriting recognition tool that scrolls to the left so there’s always room to write. Clever. These new input methods are meant to allow users to communicate directly from the wrist, instead of having to pull out the smartphone as before.