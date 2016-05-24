How Much Does Working At A Name-Brand Company Really Boost Your Career?

Google, Bank of America, Exxon. Get a job at a big, well-known brand like these and you won’t have as much explaining to do to friends and family when they ask where you work. Same goes when you’re talking to recruiters. So, you’re better off working for a blue chip company early in your career, right?

Well, let’s say the answer to that question is a definite maybe. Here are the pros and the cons of associating your brand with that of a household name.

Big companies have big numbers to hit. There’s more money at stake and more people working toward the goals.

As a result, working for a large business, “you’ll learn about process, politics, performance, hiring, responsibility, and perhaps most importantly, KPIs [key performance indicators] and how to track results and impact,” says James Sinclair, principal at EnterpriseJungle, an enterprise software company in Los Angeles.

Learning about these realities early in your career will not only better prepare you for the corporate world in the future, but it can also be a useful learning experience if you plan to someday go on to start their own companies.

Recruiters spend six seconds scanning your resume before making a decision for the yes or no pile, Amanda Augustine, career expert at TopResume told Monster.

“When hiring managers look at candidates and recognize a big name, it instantly creates an impression of a well-trained candidate.”

Which name do you think a recruiter will linger longer on–Facebook or South Dakota Social Media Agency? Nothing against South Dakota, but Facebook is more likely to turn a few heads.