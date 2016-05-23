EXCLUSIVE: Get A Look At Pharrell’s New Website, Powered By His Fans

Here’s a fun little challenge: Try creating an online portfolio for an artist whose career stretches wide across hundreds of music credits, fashion labels and collaborations, social good endeavors, film and TV stints, and art and design projects. Oh, and this artist hates talking about himself.

Over the past year, the team at boutique workshop Five Hundred stared down such a task for Pharrell Williams.

“If you think about a traditional portfolio site like any of us would create, that’s what he wanted to accomplish–to archive the work he’s done in the past, but also set up an environment that will allow him to update and keep up with the things he’ll be doing in the future,” says Will Perkins, co-creative director at Five Hundred. “The conflict was, how do you celebrate someone who doesn’t exactly like to celebrate himself? If you think about most artists’ websites, they’re either purchase centers or they’re places where you go to just consume things about them.”

What Perkins and his team landed on is a desktop/mobile experience powered by Pharrell’s fans. When you to go pharrellwilliams.com, you’re prompted to login via Facebook and create a card that details your favorite work of Pharrell’s in the categories of music, fashion, social good, art and design, and TV and film. Once the card is complete, it goes on the site’s homepage and becomes part of an infinite scroll through Pharrell’s resume. The site will also house tour updates, exclusive releases, and behind-the-scenes content–but the focus is on the fans.

“We knew that we needed to approach this a little differently, and that’s when we started looking into him as a person and how he feels about his fans–what was that relationship?” says Tal Midyan, co-creative director at Five Hundred. “Watching tons of interviews with him and really hearing him say how his fans are the reason why he does the work, we were like, what if we just flip this a little bit and make it about them telling his story?”

Basic data from users will be collected through Facebook in order to get a better sense of where Pharrell’s fans are located, what they’re into, etc.–all in conjunction with which projects they’ve selected with their cards. As the site grows, Perkins and Midyan say they’re hoping to leverage the findings in some way–but as Pharrell himself puts it, there’s no long-term vision for the site in place.

“Right now, we’re just looking forward to seeing what people’s favorite projects are,” Pharrell says. “The more people who create cards, the more we can learn about what their interests are and communicate with them in meaningful ways. The site will evolve over time, there’s no end goal per se, I’m just looking forward to sharing it with everyone.”