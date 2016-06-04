Competition Is Good–Except When It Isn’t

His upbringing was the Northern Californian equivalent of a Charles Dickens novel. When he was 12, his parents divorced. Smallwood went to live with his mother, who began to suffer from schizophrenia. His father soon had his mother declared unfit and took away Smallwood’s two youngest brothers. Smallwood and his sister remained with their mother, living off a paltry few hundred bucks per month in child support. To this day, he sometimes wakes up from a nightmare that he is homeless.

Richard Smallwood

In the early ’80s, when he was around 20, Smallwood took a break from college and got a job at the local sawmill, lifting enormous, wet pieces of lumber for 12 dollars an hour. “The worst job at the mill,” he recalls. He would lose seven pounds of sweat in the first two hours of his shift, he says.

The experience left him scared. Smallwood realized this could be his future: backbreaking, low-wage labor. And it reinforced something he had long had in him: a hypercompetitive nature. “I didn’t ever want to be poor again,” he recalls, “since it wasn’t much fun the first time.”

So he went back to college, took up debate, and applied himself to his studies. “I had to win at every single thing I did,” he recalls. “If I was good at three things but then someone was better than me at the fourth, then I was loser. I had to be the best at everything, and if I couldn’t be the best, I wouldn’t do it.” He got a 4.0, graduated, and took a job at a tire company called Yokohama, which he pursued concurrently with an MBA.

In business, his competitive streak naturally served Smallwood very well. He entered Yokohama in the high-performance tires marketing department. At work, if there was anyone to compete with in public speaking, he had to out-public-speak them. If there was anyone who seemed squeamish about getting their hands dirty, Smallwood would dive in and drag tires across an airport. Soon enough, he was promoted to account manager, then regional salesman, then sales management. (Today, as CEO of the tire company Falken, he gives the highest-performing sales team a trip for dinner anywhere in the world.)

But at the same time Smallwood was building his successful career, he also began to build something at least as important: his family. He met his wife, Bari, in an early-morning math class in 1984. “I figured any girl that looks that good at 7 a.m., I like,” he recalls. They married, giving birth to two sons: Cody in 1993, Jeff in 1996.