Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Trans People But Were Too Afraid To Ask

Perhaps less known is that 2015 saw a record high number of 15 transgender people murdered in the U.S. According to the National Coalition of Anti-violence Programs (NCAVP), of the 11 reported trans homicides in 2016, nine were transgender people of color. In order to raise awareness and demystify transgender people and issues, a new social campaign launched last week inviting people to ask any question they want through the hashtag #asktransfolks, and a transgender person would respond in a video.

The campaign wasn’t created by a single ad agency, but instead during a five-day workshop with leading ad industry creatives from places like R/GA, LEMZ, Sid Lee, Code&Theory, Special Guest, GOOD, Sagmeister Walsh, and more, and trans activists, as part of an ongoing, nonprofit collective project called Papel&Caneta (Pen&Paper) aimed at using ad skills to tackle social issues. Other participants include FLAGCX, a creative collective of companies in Brazil (aligned to IPG), who help fund the project, and a Brazil-based incubator called Mesa.

Launched by a twenty-something ad planner from Brazil named Andre Chaves, Papel&Caneta has previously created white paper reports with the same collaborative model, targeted at supporting female creative leadership in advertising, and how the creative industry can build a new gender imagery for children. Chaves says this was its most ambitious project to date.

“The fact that leaders, young people, and activists worked together at the same table for six days, not just to think about ideas, but also launch a real project that will serve as a catalyst for social change,” says Chaves.

R/GA’s vice president of strategy and partnerships Jess Greenwood says it was a whirlwind five days, and the simplicity of the campaign’s central idea–ask a question, get an answer–was born out of that time constraint.

“It’s basically a knowledge exchange program done through Twitter and the Twitter API, something we needed to be able to manage very lightly, where anyone can ask their question, and a member of the trans community will answer it in a short video and send it back to them,” says Greenwood. “And we’re going to build up an archive of it all at asktransfolks site. We made it that way on purpose, and if we had more time it probably would’ve been more complicated.”