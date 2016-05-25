WWE Superstar John Cena Lays Out The True Meaning of “Authenticity”

Authenticity has become a buzzword that has been steadily losing its flavor because brands and marketers rarely assess its true meaning tailored to their products.

But WWE superstar John Cena is having none of it.

“The reason that everybody wants to attach themselves to being authentic [is] because the word ‘authentic’ means, pardon my French, you give a shit,” Cena said in a conversation with Co.Create Editor Eric Alt today at Fast Company‘s L.A. conference. “But ‘authentic’ is thrown around as ‘think outside the box’ and all the other B.S. we hear.”

The key to true authenticity, according to Cena, is having a deep-rooted passion for what you do. And that goes beyond just loving what you do–but also knowing the ins and outs of it, as well.

“The first question I ask myself is, do I want to do it? I think the first question a lot of folks ask themselves is, is this good business? Does it pay me a lot of money? That is short-term success in life,” Cena said. “I know [the WWE has] half a billion social followers. I know our business model to drive more people toward the network. I know our t-shirt sales. I know our consumer fan base. I know our attendance for live events. I know we’re not deep enough business-wise in China so I’m doing what I can to get us into China. I’m not just a dude who laces his shoes up and slides into the ring–I love the brand. And if I’m not active in the brand physically, I will be active in the brand mentally. And I do not align myself with properties that I don’t feel that passionate about. To me, that’s what being authentic is all about.”

Cena has been transitioning that level of authenticity to projects outside of the WWE, such as his new Fox reality show, American Grit, which pairs the physical challenges of shows like American Ninja with the intense mental and social trials of Naked and Afraid and Survivor, with a heavy dose of military culture.

In addition to his producing credits, Cena has also crossed over onto both the big screen and small screens, starring in the movies–Sisters, Trainwreck, and Daddy’s Home, along with a cameo on one of the final episodes of Parks & Recreation. Cena’s turn as an actor stems from his desire to be more than his character in the WWE, and as it turns out, those 14 years in the ring have trained him well.